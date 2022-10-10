WPL: Essiam Socrates beat Ridge City FC 3-0

Essiam Socrates managed to pick up a 3-0 win against Accra based side, Ridge City in the match day one clash of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Madina Astro Turf on Sunday.

With both clubs having their debut taste in the season, it was Essiam Socrates who stood to amass all points from the homers.

First half goals from Helen Alormenu, Ellen Colemann and Frederica Kai Addico were enough for the visitors to seal their first emphatic win in the season.

The first half saw Essiam Socrates dominate possession, beating the defence of their opponents with their 4-3-3 tactical formation, but could not make an impact in the goal post.

The likes of Joycelyn Amoah and Akua Nyamekye were a threat to the homers as they kept on mounting pressure on them in search of an opener to boost their confidence in the game.

It was Alormenu who got that historic first league goal for Essiam Socrates in the 25th minute, making a good run to finish off the ball beautifully to seperate the two sides.

Ridge City tried to get into the game with their skillful play, making good use of Celestina Boye who was very good in her role as a winger and kept on beating the defense of the visitors anytime she gets hold of the ball.

Essiam Socrates despite leading by a goal, played like a side who was hungry for more goals and sending in crosses to keep the defense of their opponents on their toes.

Tagged as pillar of the Essiam wall, Ellen Colemann made things difficult for the Ladies in yellow in the 29th minute of the game as she slotted in a perfect pass from the wings leaving Ridge City’s goalkeeper, Rose Dunyo in a state of confusion.

The defense line of the visitors was a delight to watch as they measured all the balls to keep their defense in safe and clean.

The pairing of skipper of Essiam Socrates, Evelyn Terkunor and former Black Queens player, Ellen Colemann were the best as they controlled the game to their satisfaction, marking every player on the field to frustrate Ridge City who fell in their tactical trap.

Fredrica Kai Addico could not wait to end the first half of the game on a 2-0 note as she deepened the woes of Ridge City with a stunning goal to end the first half 3-0.

From the break, Coach Luis Ampofo’s side marched onto the pitch with a comeback spirit hoping to begin the journey with an early goal with their sweet passes.

Their efforts were held by the visitors as they played a defensive game in the half giving no room for any cross to enter into their yard.

Captain of the side, Loretta Akyaa Afful was caught up in the defense of Essiam Socrates who read her hunger for a consolation goal.

Centre referee, Mansah Hommey blew her whistle to end the game 3-0 in favour of the visitors.

Ellen Colemann was adjudged the Woman of the match.

Essiam Socrates would be hoping for a win in their next encounter against defending Southern Zone champions, Hasaacas Ladies who would come all out for a victory.