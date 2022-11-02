WPL: Fabulous Ladies record first win of the season

The match-day four of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) was filled with fireworks as Fabulous Ladies managed to win their first game of the season with a 2-1 victory over Ampem Darkoa Ladies, having gone barren in their last three games.

Goals from Princess Owusu and Afisatu Abubakari were enough to hand the defending champions their first loss of the season as Fabulous Ladies ended their three consecutive defeat era in grand style.

Current Northern Zone leaders, Pearlpia Ladies also climbed the top spot after beating Candy Soccer Academy by two unanswered goals at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

Pearlpia have now gone four games unbeaten and would be looking forward to extending their lead as they face league champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies in a fierce clash this weekend.

Dreamz Ladies were not sympathetic enough in their clash against Tamale Super Ladies as they came back from last week’s 3-0 defeat to Ampem Darkoa Ladies to beat the Northern-based side 6-0 at the Bantama Astro Turf in Kumasi on Tuesday morning to record their second win of the season.

A brace from Helena Obeng also gave Prisons Ladies their second win of the season as they triumphed over Supreme Ladies, who came all out in search of three points to keep their title race ambitions alive.

Visitors, Ash-Town Ladies held Northern Ladies to a 0-0 draw game at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The Ashanti-based side would now move to eight points in all four games played this season with no defeat recorded.

Elsewhere in the Southern Zone, debutants Ridge City continued their four-game winless run as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Army Ladies at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The security side has seven points to their credit this season and would be looking forward to taking on the tough side Berry Ladies.

Super Cup Champions, Faith Ladies pulled up a shocking 2-0 win over Berry Ladies at the Madina Astro Turf on Sunday to book the second-place slot on the Southern Zone league table.

Soccer Intellectuals also recorded their first win of the season after beating bottom-place Police Ladies by two unanswered goals to carry the day at the Achimota School Park on Saturday.

Struggling Police Ladies have recorded three defeats and a draw in all games this season.

Unbeaten Hasaacas Ladies continued their winning streak as they managed to pick up an all-important win against top-form Thunder Queens last weekend.

Coach Yussif Basigi’s side was the only team this season that had recorded a 100 per cent win in the two zones.

Newbies, Essiam Socrates also held Ladystrikers to a 0-0 draw game at the Mankessim Astro-Turf last Saturday.

The Malta Guinness Premier League has recorded a total of 108 goals this season.