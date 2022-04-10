WPL: Faith Ladies Walks Over Thunder Queens 

Faith Ladies’ Mafia Nyame’s curling free kick in the 5th minute earned the home side the maximum points over Thunder Queens in match-day 14 of the Women’s Premier League.

The dicey game, played at the Carl Reindorf Park on Saturday was met with both teams determined for victory.

Five minutes into the game, Nyame’s well taken free kick was enough to separate the two teams which ended the game 1-0.

In the 13th minute, Ernestina Addo of Thunder Queens had a golden opportunity begging at her footsteps but her feeble strike denied the visitors the equalizer.

At the stroke of halftime, the homers Adwoa Donkor had a one-one chance to beat Thunder Queens’ goalkeeper, Rose Teye Baah but she missed the chance to double the lead for her side.

From recess, both teams were eager to score and it was Nyame again who was presented with a chance to grab a brace but she was denied by the goal post in the 68th minute.

Twelve minutes to end the game, striker Deborah Opoku could not seize the moment to draw parity for Thunder Queens.

Faith Ladies would be on 24 points behind Hasaacas Ladies who are on 34 in the Southern zone whilst Thunder Queens stay on 18 points after 14 matches.