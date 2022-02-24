WPL: Immigration Ladies’ winless run continues after Army Ladies‘ defeat 

Immigration Ladies’ winless run continued as Army Ladies beat them by a lone goal in their match-day nine encounter of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Zenatu Alhassan after missing out on few crucial chances got back in the game to give her side the lead in the 63rd minute to hand Immigration Ladies another painful defeat.

The first half saw Army Ladies pushed hard to open the score sheet as Alhassan missed a golden opportunity in the early minutes of the game

The quest for Army Ladies to get an early goal continued as Nancy Opoku’s one on one effort against immigration Ladies goalkeeper, Mary Neequaye in the 35th minute was not enough to register her name on the scoresheet which ended the first half goalless.

The away team, Immigration Ladies were more defensive in the first half as the home team took advantage of the opportunity to create more chances.

Immigration Ladies came back into the second half much stronger as skipper, Abigail Sarfo nearly took advantage of a long cross in the opponent’s 18-yard box.

Alhassan got it right this time as she perfectly controlled and smashed in a slight pass to put her side in the lead.

Frustrated Immigration Ladies once again were prevented by the Army Ladies’ defenders blocking Abigail Sarfo’s shot in the 69th minute.

Immigration Ladies were rescued by the bar in the 83rd minute as Army Ladies dominated the game till centre referee Rita Boateng-Nkansah blew her whistle to bring the game to an end.

Zinato Alhassan was adjudged the Nasco best player of the game.

Coach Norberts Army Ladies have now been able to secure 12 points whiles Immigration Ladies are yet to win a single match in the first round.

The WPL is supported by Betway Ghana.