WPL: Police Ladies Coach targets an improved performance against Lady Strikers

Sam Frank Oswald, Head Coach of Police Ladies, has set sights on an improved performance against Lady Strikers in their upcoming week five encounter in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Police Ladies in their week four encounter struggled to beat rivals Tema Thunder Queens as the match ended in a goalless draw, which culminated in a third draw for the Police Ladies this season.

Police Ladies despite having the likes of Grace Animah and Henrietta Annie who are players of the Black Queens have struggled in the early parts of the season having just recorded a win and three draws thus far.

Speaking to the GNA Sports after their encounter against Thunder Queens, Coach Oswald blamed his side’s lack of potency in front of goal as they failed to utilize the numerous opportunities that came their way.

“Tactically the team played to my instructions but we faced some challenges in the final third as we couldn’t utilise the opportunities.

“We have to keep working on our goal-scoring abilities and I look forward to an improved performance in our next match as well as the numerous matches we have ahead of us,” he said.