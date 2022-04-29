WPL: Police Ladies defeat Army Ladies FC 2-1

Police Ladies recorded their sixth win of the season after beating Army Ladies FC 2-1 in the match-day 15 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) played at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Goals from Ruth Appiah and Juanita Aguadze in the 10th and 17th minute respectively was enough for the away team to grab a win as Zinatu Alhassan pulled one back for the homesters.

The early minutes of the game was full of injuries as the two sides were both struggling to find their feet in the game.

Police Ladies managed to grab an opener in the 10th minute after Deborah Afriyie was pulled down Army Ladies’ 18-yard box by Sarah Kulible, which resulted in Appiah expertly scored from the spot kick to put her side in the lead.

The away team kept on controlling the ball trying to break through the defense of the Army Ladies team with their counter attacks and their long runs.

Aguadze punished Army Ladies with a long chip into the top yard of the goalpost to end the first half 2-0.

Army Ladies came back into the second half looking much stronger than before as they tried to beat the Police Ladies defense.

Zenabu Mumuni in the 49th minute failed to convert a crucial chance as the homesters still kept on in search of a consolation goal

It was a game changing second half for Army Ladies as they cemented their midfield feeding the ball to Zinatu Alhassan who was a threat to the away team.

Substitute, Eugenia Tei almost scored a long-range free kick in the 59th minute but Police Ladies’ goalkeeper, Nana Ama Asantewaa prevented her from pulling a goal back.

Army Ladies finally got a last-minute consolation goal as Alhassan converted a spot kick with two minutes remaining to regulation time.

Army Ladies kept on pressuring the defense of the police ladies defense as Esther Tei’s long crosses were on course but could not grab an equalizer for Army Ladies till center referee, Boateng Nkansah Rita blew the final whistle to bring the game to an end after an additional minute of four.

Coach Sam Frank Oswald side have now recorded their sixth win of the season with 23 points to their credit.

Police Ladies would prepare to meet Soccer Intellectuals in the match-day 16 clash as they look forward to picking up yet another win.