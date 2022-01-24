WPL Wk 6 Report: Atwei Adjetey’s goal gives Army Ladies win over Police ladies

Patience Atwei Adjetey’s only goal gave Army Ladies victory over Police Ladies in match-day six of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) played at the Mcdan La Town Park on Sunday afternoon.

Atswei Adjetey broke the deadlock in the 38th minute from a free-kick to guarantee the newbies the maximum points.

After the goal, Police Ladies opened up their defence to put pressure on the visitors with accurate passes, controlling the game and created spaces.

This saw Juanita Aguadze receiving a brilliant pass from Ivy Kolli but wasted her side’s biggest opportunity as her shot went over the goal post.

Aguadze again came close to scoring but her shot was nicely cleared by Army Ladies’ Grace Afari, in the 41st minute.

In the second half, both teams came back strongly with Army Ladies creating more chances.

Grace Afari collected a pass from N-Yanyimaya Gnabekan and delivered it quickly to Nancy Opoku but failed to double the lead for the visitors.

The win gives Army Ladies six points to sit on seventh position whilst Police Ladies take the fourth position with nine points after six games with 9points and 4th in position.