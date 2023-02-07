WPL: Yussif Basigi disappointed in team’s performance against Faith Ladies

Yussif Basigi Head Coach of Premier League side, Hasaacas Ladies FC has expressed disappointment over the team’s unimpressive performance against Faith Ladies FC in match-day nine of the Malta Guinness WPL.

Hasaacas Ladies were handed their second defeat of the season after losing to the Dansoman-based team by a lone goal over the weekend.

The U-20 Coach of the women’s national team told GNA Sports that, “The performance of the players was so disappointing. My team didn’t play to my expectation and to win the league, we must work extra hard.

“Even though we are still on top of the league with goal difference, we can’t use that as a consolation. From next week I hope my players with injuries would be okay to augment the team and we will see a different Hasaacas Ladies.”

He commended Faith Ladies, the Super Cup champions for their brilliant display, adding that, Hasaacas Ladies would have to step up their game in their quest to win the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League title.

The two teams are now battling for the Southern Zone top spot with both sides on 19 points as Army Ladies also edge close with 18 points.

The Malta Guinness WPL would resume in a fortnight as the first round comes to an end.