WR Controller General Ladies support Sekondi female Prisons

The Western Regional branch of the Ladies Association of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department has supported the Sekondi female Prisons with consumables.

The consumables accounting for thousands of Ghana cedis was to alleviate some difficulty in meeting the daily needs of the inmates.

Madam Deborah Wini Hammond, the President of the Regional Branch said as ladies they believed in service with courtesy, hence the need to move out and help the vulnerable sector.

“We are here also to encourage the inmates that there is hope for them and the possibility to even become more better people in Society…we have prayed and shared the word of God also with them”.

Madam Hammond added that similar gesture would be extended to children’s home and orphanages in the region.

ASP Joyce Amaki Dekye, who received the items called on other benevolent individuals and organisations to come to their aid.

The female Prisons, lacks regular supply of potable water, she stated.