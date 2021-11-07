WR Coordinator of Network of Ministers calls on believers to help the national cathedral vision

Bishop Emmanuel Botwey, General Overseer of the Christian Faith Church International has called on christendom to support the building of the National cathedral.

The cathedral, he said, was a reminder to the country’s trust in God particularly in the trying times.

“Today, some are arguing that in the view of numerous challenges the nation was confronted with, the project should not be considered a national priority that deserves the proposed huge investment.”

Bishop Emmanuel Botwey told the GNA, “However, majority of the Christian fraternity in Ghana, constituting about 71.2 percent of the country’s population which translates into about 21.36 million Christians, strongly believe that the project would attract a symbolic higher degree of God’s presence in our nation.”

He added that it was possible to put up the cathedral with ancillary facilities amounting to USD250 million in three years and called for voluntary actions to achieve the vision.

The Bishop also the Coordinator of Network of Ministers, Council and Churches appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the noble and laudable project to ensure that it was completed in a record time.

The Cathedral, when completed would have a Bible museum and the biblical garden and educational center of theological excellence and a global tourist attraction.

The government of Ghana is so committed to the project and has already donated 10 percent of the total cost and provided land at a prime site for the project.

Bishop Emmanuel Botwey therefore noted the need for the Christian Community and corporate Ghana to support to the national course.