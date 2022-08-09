WR minister donates dryers, sewing machines to trainees

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has donated 15 hair dryers and 15 sewing machines to some fashion designers and hairdressers at the New Takoradi Upper Town community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA).

The donation was to augment the operations of the already existing businesses and, to aid those who passed out from their training to commence their businesses.

Addressing beneficiaries at a short ceremony, the Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, said the support was in fulfilment of a promise made to them in resourcing them with the equipment for their work.

Mr Darko-Mensah pointed out that his goal for the constituents was to make sure that people who acquired skills became self-sufficient, whereby they would reliably have various business activities to ensure their constant flow of income.

He also inspected the progress of work at the Takoradi temporary market site to ascertain for himself how the place has taken shape after the unfortunate fire that destroyed part of the market.

Interacting with the market men and women, the Minister indicated that it was imperative for work to be completed on time.

He further assured the affected traders of financial intervention from the MASLOC to serve as support to alleviate their plight.