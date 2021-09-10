WR NDC commiserate with former Deputy Minister’s Family

The Executive Members of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), in the Western Region have paid a visit to the family of the late Alfred Ekow Gyan, former Deputy Western Regional Minister.

The team was first at the residence of the late former Deputy Regional Minister where they commiserated with the wife and children and later went to the family house at Anaji to console the mother and extended family of their departed colleague.

Mr Richard Kirk Mensah, the Regional Communication Officer of the Party told the GNA that the family also informed the party of the customary one-week observation which would be held on 16th of September 2021 at the Bethel Methodist church Takoradi at 6:30 am.

The delegation was made up of the Regional chairman- Nana Toku, Regional secretary – Mr Joseph Nelson, Regional communication officer- MR Richard kirk-Mensah, Regional women’s organiser Madam Gladys Egyin, Mr Darlington Atitso-Regional Treasurer and Mr Adu Fordjour the Deputy Regional Secretary among others.

He stated that the Regional Delegation was fully backed by Constituency chairmen of Takoradi, Sekondi, Kwesimintsim, and their executives.

The late Mr Alfred Ekow Gyan, aged 57, (aka Abbot) is said to have died of cancer and related health complications on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

He was a Quantity Surveyor by profession and member of the Ghana Institute of Quantity Surveyors.