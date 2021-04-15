The Western Regional Security Council (Western REGSEC) is offering a reward of ten thousand Ghana Cedis to anyone who gives information leading to the arrest of suspects who attacked and robbed one Charles Kwakye at Amanful, a suburb of Takoradi on Monday.

The Western Regional Police Command is also on a manhunt for six armed men who attacked Mr Kwakye and his wife, Monica Nda with guns, robbed them of valuables and bolted on two unregistered motorbikes.

A press statement issued and signed by the Western Regional Head of Public Affairs Unit, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, copied to the Ghana News Agency, called on any person with credible information to report to the nearest Police Station or call the Western Regional Police Command on telephone numbers, 0249983333, 0244591076 and 0245961522.

The statement said members of the public could also call toll-free numbers on 18555, 191 and 112 to reach the police or send a WhatsApp message to the police on 0202639 and 122.

The Command had assured the public of utmost confidentiality.

It further assured the residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and its environs that the security situation was calm and under control.

The REGSEC has also put in place sufficient measures to maintain law and order in the Region.