The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) has directed MMDAs to adopt and enforce alternate-days-for-alternative products at market centres to ensure social distancing.

The directive, under the auspices of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee, is among strategies and measures to be implemented with immediate effect to defeat the COVID-19 virus in the Region.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Regional Minister-designate and copied to the GNA directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to lead the process with their various Security Councils providing support.

He advised that previous arrangements with owners of hotel facilities designated as Isolation Centres for the isolation and management of confirmed cases must be re-activated by MMDAs.

He entreated corporate entities to support the fight against the virus both in-kind and cash.

He said public education and sensitization through collaboration among the MMDAs, Information Service Department (ISD), NCCE, Social Welfare and Community Development, Media Houses, Community Information Centres, Traditional and Religious Leaders should be intensified.

All Public Health Emergency Management Committees (PHEMC) must be re-activated by the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for the enforcement of the hygiene and safety protocols as well as monthly reports submitted to the RCC, the statement said.

“To complement Government’s efforts, MMDAs should endeavour to make resources available for healthcare workers, media houses and the security agencies for effective public education and enforcement of the hygiene and safety protocols to protect the citizens,” he added.