WRCC recognizes efforts of businesses on founder’s day

The Western Regional Coordinating Council says the private sector is the game changer with the potential to employ a lot more and facilitate the overall development of the Region when given the necessary support and assistance.

“There is no denying of the fact that, Western Region is the major contributor of the resource base of the country and has the potential to change the narratives of development from one of a developing to a developed nation”.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Regional Minister in a statement to recognize the sector on founder’s Day said , that notwithstanding, the Region was not sparred of some developmental challenges being tackled through various initiatives and interventions.

He stated that in the Region’s quest to spur development and complement the efforts of the Central Government, the Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) was aspiring to make Western Region a model Region in Ghana anchored on an “Enterprise Western Region and Entrepreneurial Governance.

“This will forge a close collaboration for the private sector to effectively engage in the productive assets of the Region to create the necessary synergies to enhance productivity for job and wealth creation”.

For these reasons a business award; the Western “Business Awards” had been introduced to help ginger local economic growth and reward hard work and excellence.

This year’s Award, would acknowledge outstanding private businesses in the Western Region that showed resilience, profitability and created job opportunities in the face of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Personalities and selected Businesses would be Awarded for 2020.

They include;Joyce Afriyie Mensah, Chemical and Pharmacy Shop, Mr. Philip Obeng owner of Filling Stations, Pure Water Company and Hotels and Guest Houses, Mr. Moses Ampong , Dealer in Hardware Materials Entity and Mr. Samuel Ngissah, Pharmacy, Plumbing Security Doors and Printing Press limited.

Others include; Mr. Kweku Badu, Transport operator, Mr. Eric Akwabeng Dress Up Glam

In the STMA, Mr.Jesse Roland Prah of Jesse Enterprise, Ms. Gloria Degbor, Senam Foods limited, Ms.Esther Mensah, Bake ‘N’ Grill, Ms. Marian Acquah of Marac Jewellery and Ing.Dr. Michael Krakue of ADK Consortium

In the Mpohor District, Mr. Philip Anor Homiah of 3 Point & Phandy Susu Enterprises, Madam Mary Appiah, Chemical Store, Mr. John Armo of Awurade Akwan Hardware, Mr Charles K. Ahiati of Abroso Group of Companies and Mr. Gershon Sogbey of Waste 360 and Environmental Services represent the Mpohor district.

For EKMA, Dr. Mrs Soffia Aba Baidoo-Baiden of Samababy limited, Mrs. Grace Mensah Issah of A.M.I Services Limited, Madam Diana Adjei of Aseda Foundation and Nyinlale Ha Nyamele Enterprise are awardees.

In Nzema East district, Axim Beac h resort, First of all Venture, Uncle Kwame Enterprise, Mon-Mens and Solomon Kwadwo Kusi have been selected.

Jomoro has Osagyefo Attiah Kwan, Benjamin Govina, Alfred Benle Afful, Anthony Ackah and Mr. Alexander Bewong Gella Electrolex Limited Services while Tarkwa Nsuaem would be represented by Mr. Kwaku Duah of Aggressive Adypox Enterprise, Ms. Anna Ansah of Cheaper Lines Limited, Mr.Joseph Cobinnah of Mobik Energy, Mr Games Kofi Degberen of Gagarin Designs Enterprise, Mr. Agya Kwaku Nsiah Hotelier,Building and construction concrete Products.

In Ahanta West, Dr. Charles Andzie Mensah Mortuary Services/Hospital, Mr. Stephen Kwofie ,Building Contractor and Concrete Products , Madam Pearl Cobbinah ,Cold Stores and Drug Store, Mr Eric N Ignatius among others.

In Shama , Mr. Afful of Lower Pra Rural Bank , Mr. Michael Kobina Oppan Costal Quarry , Mr. L.I Wei, Keda Ceramics , Dr. Jack Ghalley ,St. Benedict Hospital and Mr. Wilberforce Nyarko of AGWLS Supermarket with Mr. Frank Buah of Maaha Beach Resort hospitality and Estates Management, Mr. Nicholas Tandoh 7 Nico Stars Water Production, hospitality, Press, hardware, Mrs Eunice Jacqueline Buah, Hennih Business woman and Philanthropist and Mr. Philip Kenyah Christ Leading School, Abusuapanyin Kwabena Adjei Owner of Kasaprekon Group of Companies – large scale production of alcoholic beverages and bottled water have been chosen.

The Amenfi Central is represented by Alex Baidoo Distributor of hardware cement, iron rods and other building materials, Stephen Kwesi Owner of a number of fuel stations and Samuel Gyamfi.

They also recognized selfless service and the sacrifices by some great sons of the Region whose legacies are worthy of emulation; Mr. Jacob Wilson Sey who saved Ghanaian lands from confiscation from the British Colonialists and Geroge Paa Grant who used his personal resources to champion the cause of Ghana’s independence struggle.

“In our time, people like Mr. Asante, owner of Palms, whose continued investments in our local economy despite the COVID-19 pandemic and his seed donation to revive the Veterinary Laboratory in the Western Region.

Mr. Emmanuel T.K Narh -DVLA, Takoradi for supporting the development of first Class DVLA projects and programmes to enhance transportation development in the Western Region and Captain Ebenezer Afadzi whose support towards the development of Takoradi Port Expansion Projects has been remarkable.

The Minister said , the WRCC remained grateful and recognized the immense contribution of Mr. Alfred Baku, Gold Fields Ghana Limited for keeping jobs and investing in the future of the Western Region through leadership in COVID-19 management, investment in roads and 5 Million Coconut Planting Project.

He entreated the Region to be mindful if the new Delta Variant, which had been reported within the Ghanaian population and was more deadly with a very high rate of transmission.

“The fight against this deadly virus is a shared responsibility and we must not lose our guards down. Let us continue to protect ourselves, our families, our loved ones and mother Ghana.”