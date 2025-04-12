WTM Africa Recognizes Sustainable Tourism Innovators in 2025 Awards Ceremony

World Travel Market (WTM) Africa unveiled the winners of its 2025 Responsible Tourism Awards during a ceremony in Cape Town, honoring businesses and initiatives driving sustainable practices across the continent.

The event celebrated 20 enterprises from nine African nations, emphasizing their contributions to environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and inclusive economic growth.

Rachel Nxele, Vice Chairperson of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA), underscored the awards’ significance during her opening remarks. “Today, we celebrate Africa’s changemakers businesses of all sizes that have transformed tourism into a force for responsibility,” she stated.

Kenya’s Emboo Safari Camp secured the Gold Award in the Nature Positive category for blending luxury hospitality with environmental regeneration, including the use of solar energy and wastewater recycling. South Africa’s !Khwa ttu, dubbed “the embassy of the San,” earned Gold in Shared Value for integrating Indigenous cultural heritage into its operations. A representative emphasized their ethos: “We support locals by sourcing locally. If you look after your friend, your friend will look after you.”

In the Climate Change category, Zambia’s Green Safaris impressed judges with its solar-powered “Silent Safaris” and bamboo reforestation projects, which offset over 2.28 tons of carbon annually. HBD Príncipe claimed Gold for Waste Management by pioneering glass recycling on a UNESCO Biosphere island lacking industrial facilities, while Township and Village in Stellenbosch won for Peace and Inclusivity by addressing apartheid-era displacement through community-led tours.

Silver accolades included Uganda’s Volcanoes Safaris for Nature Positive conservation and Zimbabwe’s Community Rhino Conservation Initiative. South Africa’s Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company diverted 62% of 1.2 million kilograms of waste from landfills, repurposing old cables into souvenirs.

The “One to Watch” category spotlighted grassroots efforts such as Zimbabwe’s Ele Collection, which transforms plastic waste at Victoria Falls into construction materials while empowering women, and TUI Futureshapers Namibia, which trains locals in electric vehicle maintenance.

Professor Harold Goodwin, WTM’s Responsible Tourism Advisor, noted the stringent selection process. “These awards are not easily won. To be recognized here is a monumental achievement,” he said. Megan De Jager of RX Africa praised winners for “inspiring a responsible future.”

In line with sustainability principles, trophies were handcrafted by local children using repurposed wine corks. The ceremony concluded with a fair-trade wine-and-chocolate pairing, symbolizing the event’s commitment to ethical practices.

Gold winners now advance to WTM London’s Global Responsible Tourism Awards, gaining international visibility. The WTM Africa awards, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, aim to amplify replicable models of tourism that benefit communities, ecosystems, and travelers alike a testament to Africa’s growing leadership in ethical travel innovation.

The 2025 awards underscore a continent-wide shift toward tourism that prioritizes planetary health and social equity. By spotlighting scalable solutions from waste reduction to cultural preservation, WTM Africa reinforces the sector’s potential to drive meaningful progress amid global sustainability challenges.