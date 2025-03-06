WTM Africa Revamps China Training Program for Tourism Sector Amid Rising Demand

In a strategic pivot aimed at aligning with industry needs, World Travel Market (WTM) Africa and partner CBISN have overhauled their flagship China Ready® Workshop, postponing its launch to April 2026 and restructuring it into a modular, credit-based training model.

The move responds to feedback from African tourism stakeholders, many of whom struggled to dedicate full days to the initially planned 2025 sessions amid busy exhibition schedules.

The revamped program, now formatted as Continuing Professional Education (CPE) modules, will roll out in phases over three years, allowing professionals to build expertise incrementally while balancing work commitments. “Flexibility is key,” said Reanté Naidoo, RX Africa’s Director of Travel & Tourism. “By breaking the content into digestible units, we’re reducing costs and ensuring no one misses out on critical skills due to time constraints.”

Phased Learning for a Booming Market

The restructured curriculum targets Africa’s urgent push to tap into China’s outbound travel surge, projected to hit 200 million tourists annually by 2028. Starting in 2026, the first module, China Market Overview, will cover cultural fundamentals and historical context essential for business dealings. Subsequent years introduce Marketing to China (2027), featuring live case studies on digital strategies, and Business with Chinese (2028), focusing on negotiation tactics and market trends. Each 2-hour, 20-minute session offers six CPE credits, recognized across the tourism sector.

Cost and Accessibility Shifts

Gone is the upfront fee for a single workshop. Instead, participants can pay per module, with early-bird discounts for current ticket holders. The shift aims to democratize access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which dominate Africa’s tourism landscape but often lack training budgets. “This isn’t just about convenience—it’s about equity,” noted Dr. Marcus Lee of China Travel Online, the program’s facilitator. “If African businesses can’t engage Chinese travelers effectively, they’ll miss a $150 billion opportunity.”

Industry Reactions

Responses from tour operators have been cautiously optimistic. “Splitting the content helps, but we need guarantees this won’t dilute the training’s depth,” said Thandiwe Mbeki, a Johannesburg-based safari coordinator. Others praised the credit system, which allows professionals to showcase upgraded credentials to clients.

The delay to 2026, however, raises questions about timing. With Chinese outbound travel rebounding faster than expected post-pandemic, some argue Africa can’t afford a lag. “Every year we wait, rivals in Southeast Asia and Europe solidify their footholds,” warned Lagos travel consultant Emeka Okoro.

WTM Africa has yet to announce pricing or registration details but emphasizes that the phased model will “future-proof” African tourism. As Naidoo put it: “This isn’t a postponement—it’s a recalibration. By 2028, we aim to have a continent fluent in the language of Chinese tourism.” Whether that fluency translates into revenue remains the sector’s billion-dollar test.