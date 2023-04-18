WTT Western Africa Regional Championship to take centre stage in Accra April 24

Ghana is scheduled to host the 2023 WTT Western Africa Regional Championship from Monday, April 24 to Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) was awarded the hosting rights by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the Africa Table Tennis Federation.

Ghana’s male and female table tennis teams would compete in the competition, which serves as a qualifier for the Africa Championships scheduled for September 2023.

This competition would give Ghanaian table tennis players an opportunity to compete against the best on the continent, especially ahead of the upcoming African Games to be held in Accra in March 2024.

The competition, which is open to 18 countries, is also a qualifying event for the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships, which will be held in South Korea.

The competition would see various teams compete in various categories, including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s teams, and women’s teams.