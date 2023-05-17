WURI Pilot Member States to Hold 11th Coordination Committee Meeting

The ECOWAS Commission and the World Bank in collaboration with the West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) Pilot Member States, are organizing the eleventh (11th) Coordination Committee Meeting.

The meeting is holding virtually on Thursday 18 May 2023, and it is the second in the year 2023. The WURI Coordination Committee meeting is planned to hold once every quarter as stipulated in the Governance Framework adopted and signed by the Supervisory Committee of pilot countries on April 5, 2023, in Lagos, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The framework is to enable an institutional arrangement and coordination that brings together representatives of the relevant authorities of each participating country with the aim of ensuring coherence of the WURI country initiatives and facilitating coordination to achieve the common regional objectives of the programme.

The eleventh (11th) Coordination Committee Meeting seeks among others to (1) update on the progress of the WURI project implementation since the previous Coordination Committee meeting and the priorities for the next quarter; (2) determine next steps on the technical items discussed at the Supervisory Committee meeting and any other priorities for the Technical Committee to discuss; and (3) deliberate on the information exchange and peer learning tour to the Philippines’ national digital Foundation ID (fID) administration.

The WURI is a multi-phase programme financed by the World Bank and implemented by Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Niger and Togo, and the ECOWAS Commission, with the objective to increase the number of persons in participating countries who have government-recognized proof of unique identity that enables access to services. Specifically, the Commission aims to foster regional dialogues and cooperation for cross-border mutual recognition of foundational identity systems for access to services.