WURI Programme Holds its First Supervisory Committee Meeting

The ECOWAS Commission is organising in collaboration with the World Bank the inaugural meeting of the Supervisory Committee of the West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) programme on April 5, 2023 in lagos, Nigeria.

The meeting is bringing together WURI implementing Member States’ Permanent Representatives nominated by their respective government to the Supervisory Committee, the WURI implementing countries projects Coordinators, representatives of the ECOWAS Commission as well as representatives of the World Bank.

The objective of the meeting is to first of all inaugurate the Supervisory Committee to be vested with decision making authority from each of the countries and to be responsible for the strategic direction of the programme. At this meeting, the committee will review and endorse the regional work plan aimed at advancing the achievement of the regional objectives of the WURI programme. The committee will also adopt the technical recommendations to be implemented by each country. Most importantly, the newly constituted Supervisory Committee is expected to adopt the programme’s Governance Framework, which will guide the countries’ collaboration and coordination of the programme’s objective of service accessibility across the countries.

The West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) is a multi-phase programme financed by the World Bank and implemented by Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Niger and Togo, and the ECOWAS Commission, with the objective to increase the number of persons in participating countries who have government-recognized proof of unique identity that enables access to services. Specifically, the Commission aims to foster regional dialogues and cooperation for cross-border mutual recognition of foundational identity systems for access to services. The ECOWAS Commission and the World Bank serves as the co-secretariat for the Supervisory Committee and any other committee set up for the programme. The ECOWAS Commission is responsible for the coordination of the regional aspects of the programme between the ECOWAS Member States, and the World Bank is providing financial, technical and coordination support to the programme.