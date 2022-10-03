Wushu Martial Arts Association of Ghana formed

The Wushu Martial Arts Association of Ghana has officially been formed with four national Executive Committee members to steer the affairs of the Association for four years.

The official inauguration held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday saw the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Horen Quarshigah, Madam Rhodelene Ansong, and Mr. Gyesi Boako, the Accra Metro Youth Director from the National Youth Authority.

Mr. Wilson Kweku Abedu will chair with Troy O’brien Robinson as the Vice Chairman. Michael Asante and Yvonne Adjei-Hagan as the Public Relation Officer and the Secretary respectively.

The Chairman of the Association, Mr. Kweku Abedu explained that the association has followed the right channel through the National Sports Authority to register the sport to be a national discipline.

Mr. O’brien Robinson explained the Wushu Martial Arts is Chinese oriented and is China’s National Sports which combines all the areas of Chinese martial arts into a sporting form.

“In Wushu we see elements of Punching, Kicking wrestling and weaponry,” he noted.

The President of the Association, Mr. Abedu Wilson appealed to corporate entities for support for the sport to make it grow and develop into a national discipline.

Wushu is present in eight regions namely Greater Accra, Bono Region, Bono East, Ahafo Region, Volta Region, Upper West Region, Savanna Region and Northern Region.

A Wushu martial arts expert Master Ku known in private life as Collins Kumenya demonstrated with other learners how the sport should be practiced at the inauguration.

“Wushu” is the Chinese term for “martial arts” also known as Kung Fu which is both an exhibition and a full-contact sport derived from traditional Chinese martial arts.

Wushu can appear much like Kickboxing or Muay Thai, but includes many more grappling techniques. Wushu Martial Arts often participate in fighting tournaments such as MMA and K-1 and Shoot Boxing.