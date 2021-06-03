The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is calling on governments to urgently limit harmful emissions to protect habitats and species ahead of November’s global climate conference.

“If we are to secure a future for some of our most iconic species and habitats, and indeed ourselves, then 2021 must be a turning point,” WWF chief Tanya Steele said in a new WWF report highlighting 12 species already feeling the effects of the climate crisis.

Puffins living on Britain’s coasts, penguins in Antarctica and certain monkeys in the Amazon are among them.

The effects of climate change are now being felt on every continent, according to the report.

It is no longer possible to limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels without massive global efforts, experts cited said.

The way agriculture works must change and investments must be made in habitat restoration.

At present, the world is heading towards around 2.4 degrees of global warming by the end of the century, which would have catastrophic consequences for both people and nature.

The COP26 climate summit is due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November with Britain chairing the event.