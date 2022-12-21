WWF calls on Madagascar to strengthen ecosystems

Madagascar should continue its efforts to restore degraded landscapes and strengthen ecosystems, including through enhanced interventions in terrestrial and marine protected areas, said an official with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Madagascar on Tuesday.

Director of Conservation at WWF Madagascar Fenohery Rakotondrasoa urged in a statement all stakeholders to maintain the integrity, connectivity and resilience of all ecosystems in Madagascar.

WWF Madagascar has advocated close collaboration with local communities through community-based natural resource management as well as the reduction of threats and pressures on biodiversity.

WWF Madagascar also vowed to support the implementation of the country’s commitments to biodiversity. Enditem