WWF in Zambia urges COP15 meeting to come up with action plan to halt nature crisis

Delegates to the United Nations (UN) Biodiversity Conference (COP15) currently underway in Montreal, Canada, should ensure that they come up with an ambitious roadmap and action plan to reverse the rapid loss of nature, the World Wide Fund (WWF) in Zambia said on Saturday.

“As WWF, we have very high expectations of the outcome of the conference. We are expecting a plan of action that is very comprehensive, with time-bound actions that are going to deliver the reverse of the rapid loss of nature,” Nachilala Nkombo, the WWF Zambia Country Director, said in an interview.

She said it was the hope of the WWF that delegates at the conference will be led by science in terms of what was happening around the world and that the delegates will be brave enough to take decisions they need to take to avoid regrets in future.

According to her, the outcomse of the conference were important as they should be based on protecting nature which was the essence of life, adding that failure to conserve nature will result in humanity becoming vulnerable to all kinds of health issues.

“We are just coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic; we are going to be water insecure. With climate change we are already seeing that in most places people don’t have water-the level of water is down or they have too much water,” she added.

She expressed concern that local communities were not doing enough to deal with the nature crisis because the draft post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework which was supposed to be a roadmap to show the actions that each nation was supposed to take to protect and restore nature was still not ambitious.

She proposed that the new roadmap should have clear targets looking at restoring land that has been degraded, adding that this was important not only to wildlife but for food production as well.

She further said the problems faced due to man’s tampering with nature could be reversed if nations went back to nature-based solutions that protects natural infrastructure such as water bodies.

The discussions in Montreal are not just about conservation but also economies because any adverse effect on nature has economic implications, she added.

She further said African countries should ensure that the conference comes up with strong and ambitious goals on protecting nature, adding that the continent faces a risk of destruction of its nature due to increased foreign investments. Enditem