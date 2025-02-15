WWII Veteran Joseph Ashitey Hammond, Last Witness to Historic Clash, Set to Turn 100

Warrant Officer Class 1 (WO1) Joseph Ashitey Hammond, one of Ghana’s last surviving World War II veterans and the sole remaining witness to the pivotal February 28th Crossroad Incident, will celebrate his 100th birthday this month—a milestone that intertwines personal longevity with fading historical memory.

Hammond, who served in the British-led Gold Coast Regiment during WWII, is revered not only for his wartime contributions but also for his firsthand account of the 1948 Crossroad Incident, a violent confrontation between colonial authorities and local veterans that catalyzed Ghana’s independence movement. His centennial has reignited conversations about preserving oral histories from a generation slipping into the past.

“WO1 Hammond is a living archive,” said Kofi Mensah, a historian at the University of Ghana. “His recollections of the Crossroad Incident offer irreplaceable insights into a turning point in our nation’s struggle for freedom.” The clash, which occurred in Accra, saw WWII veterans protesting unpaid pensions and poor treatment by colonial rulers, only to face lethal force from police. Hammond, then a young soldier, narrowly escaped injury but carried the emotional scars of witnessing comrades fall.

Despite his age, Hammond remains sharp, often recounting his wartime service in Burma and India, where he transported supplies through monsoon-soaked jungles. “War taught me resilience,” he shared during a recent interview. “But the fight for dignity after returning home? That was another battle altogether.”

Plans for his birthday include a ceremony at the Osu Veterans Memorial Garden, attended by government officials, military leaders, and descendants of those who stood with him in 1948. The event will also feature a documentary screening based on his memoirs, From the Frontlines to Freedom.

WO1 Hammond’s centennial is more than a personal triumph—it’s a urgent reminder to safeguard first-hand accounts of history before they vanish. His life bridges colonial oppression, global conflict, and Ghana’s emergence as a sovereign nation. Yet, as the last witness to a defining moment, his stories underscore a sobering truth: when elders like him pass, so too does unvarnished history. Celebrating Hammond isn’t just about honoring his service; it’s about ensuring the fires of memory keep burning for generations still learning what it means to fight for freedom.