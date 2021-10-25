Wydad AC thumping a big learning experience – Hearts

Accra Hearts of Oak says their 6-1 annihilation at the hands Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club is a great experience for their relatively younger squad and technical team.

The Phobians failed to make the group stages of 2021/22 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League after exiting 6-2 on aggregate against the Moroccan Champions.

A statement released by the Communication Department said: “We succumbed to a painful defeat in Morocco because we we nowhere close to our best on the night. We know that we are capable of a much better performance than what we showed in Morocco.

“But it was a great learning experience for the young playing body and technical team, majority of whom were experiencing their very first taste of continental football away from home and against a very strong side like Wydad AC,” the statement said.

The statement added that they would make amends in the CAF Confederation Cup as the experience gained from the game against Wydad AC will inspire rise above the current disappointment.

“We apologize to our fans for not making the ultimate dream come true but we believe this is the time that the team needs you most to accomplish the task ahead.

“The CAF Champions League is a project wwe want to gradually make an impact on again after a very long absence.

“Therefore, we would like to remind our supporters to stay united as we have another qualification match for the group stages of the Confederations Cup, and as we kick off the campaign to defend our Ghana Premier League title.”