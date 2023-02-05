Wydad Casablanca exit 2022 FIFA Club World Cup

Reigning CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup after a 3-5 loss on penalties to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The fierce encounter between the two sides ended one all after regulation time with Amloud and Kano scoring for Wydad AC and Al- Hilal respectively.

There was a flurry of chances for Wydad Casablanca in the opening minutes of the game, and they even had the ball at the back of the net, but Didier Lamkel’s strike was adjudged offside.



The over 40, 000 Wydad Casablanca fans made their presence felt as they rallied to support their team with some astounding support, which encouraged the players on the field.



Al Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al Muaiouf was the busier of the two goalkeepers, as he often produced some decent saves to keep the game scoreless at the break.



Following the restart, Wydad Casablanca continued their relentless pressure on the Al-Hilal back line in search of the opener.

Amloud gave Wydad Casablanca the lead with a ferocious header in the 52nd minute as their earlier pressure in the second half finally counted.

Al-Hilal, after going behind, were dominant in possession and looked likely to get the equalizer, but Wydad Casablance’s defence stood firm.

But Wydad Casablanca couldn’t hold onto their lead for long as the Al Hilal pressure paid off.



In the 90th minute of the match, El-Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton Cisneros awarded Al-Hilal a penalty, prompting a strong protest from the Wydad Casablanca players.



Wydad captain Jabrane lost his cool as he was sent off by referee Barton, who was content with the decision to award a penalty.



Mohammed Kanno stepped up from the 12-yard line and struck parity for his side in added time as the game went to extra-time.



Kanno, the Al-Hilal goalkeeper, was sent off in the 94th minute of extra time for a second bookable offense, bringing the game back to level terms.

There was a flurry of chances for Wydad Casablanca in the opening minutes of the game, and they even had the ball at the back of the net, but Didier Lamkel’s strike was adjudged offside.



The over 40, 000 Wydad Casablanca fans made their presence felt as they rallied to support their team with some astounding support, which encouraged the players on the field.



Al Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al Muaiouf was the busier of the two goalkeepers, as he often produced some decent saves to keep the game scoreless at the break.



Following the restart, Wydad Casablanca continued their relentless pressure on the Al-Hilal back line in search of the opener.

Amloud gave Wydad Casablanca the lead with a ferocious header in the 52nd minute as their earlier pressure in the second half finally counted.

Al-Hilal, after going behind, were dominant in possession and looked likely to get the equalizer, but Wydad Casablance’s defence stood firm.

But Wydad Casablanca couldn’t hold onto their lead for long as the Al Hilal pressure paid off.



In the 90th minute of the match, El-Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton Cisneros awarded Al-Hilal a penalty, prompting a strong protest from the Wydad Casablanca players.



Wydad captain Jabrane lost his cool as he was sent off by referee Barton, who was content with the decision to award a penalty.



Mohammed Kanno stepped up from the 12-yard line and struck parity for his side in added time as the game went to extra-time.



Kanno, the Al-Hilal goalkeeper, was sent off in the 94th minute of extra time for a second bookable offense, bringing the game back to level terms.

But Al-Hilal eventually won the penalty shootout 5-3 to set up a semi final match against Real Madrid.