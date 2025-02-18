X Raises Premium+ Subscription to $50 Monthly Following Grok 3 Rollout

Social media platform X has sharply increased the cost of its Premium+ subscription tier to $50 per month, a move announced hours after debuting its advanced artificial intelligence model, Grok 3.

The updated pricing, now listed on X’s support page, also includes an annual payment option of $350—a significant jump from earlier rates. This marks the second price adjustment in under a year, following a December 2023 increase from $16 to $22 monthly. Over the past six months, long-term subscribers have seen their costs more than double, sparking questions about the platform’s evolving monetization strategy.

The rollout has been marred by inconsistencies, however. While some users see the new $50 rate prominently displayed, others encounter conflicting figures during sign-up, including prices as low as $39.83 per month or $40 at checkout. This lack of uniformity has fueled confusion, with critics accusing X of opaque pricing practices.

Compounding the controversy, X’s parent company, xAI, has introduced a separate subscription tier called SuperGrok, which unlocks the full suite of Grok 3’s capabilities. Premium+ users will only receive basic access to the AI tool, while advanced features like “deep search” and enhanced reasoning remain exclusive to SuperGrok subscribers. Analysts suggest this tiered approach aims to segment users, reserving cutting-edge tools for those willing to pay a premium.

The pricing overhaul reflects X’s aggressive push to monetize its AI investments. By tying advanced functionality to higher subscription tiers, the platform appears to prioritize revenue growth while testing user loyalty. Yet the strategy carries risks. Frequent price hikes, coupled with unclear communication, could alienate casual users already wary of escalating costs. Industry observers note that X’s gamble hinges on whether its AI offerings—particularly Grok 3’s touted capabilities—deliver enough value to justify the steeper fees.

For now, the company remains silent on whether additional adjustments are planned. Subscribers, meanwhile, face a dilemma: pay more for partial access to new technology or seek alternatives in an increasingly competitive market. As platforms race to capitalize on AI advancements, X’s latest moves underscore the fine line between innovation and consumer trust.