X Tests Live Streaming Feature as Elon Musk Pushes for ‘Everything App’ Vision

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is making a significant move into live streaming, with Elon Musk taking the reins to explore this new feature.

This development is part of Musk’s larger ambition to transform X into an “everything app”—a platform that combines a variety of functionalities, from social networking to banking.

On January 7, 2025, Musk conducted a live streaming test, broadcasting himself playing a video game for a remarkable 1 hour and 38 minutes. The stream drew significant attention, with users engaging in real-time commentary, showcasing X’s potential to attract and hold a diverse audience.

The interactive nature of the broadcast offered a glimpse into X’s ambitions to rival industry giants like Amazon’s Twitch and Google’s YouTube in the live streaming arena. Viewers eagerly interacted with Musk, sharing humorous comments and asking questions. One fan even suggested Musk change his X username to “Percy Verence,” while others inquired about future streams, asking him when he might play “Detroit Become Human.” Musk’s gameplay also garnered praise, with some viewers marveling at his precision, with one comment reading, “How do you do it without missing a target?”

This test stream builds on Musk’s earlier live streaming foray in October 2023, where he played Diablo IV and attracted 1,300 viewers. Despite facing technical difficulties, that stream ended with 20,000 views. The January 2025 test marked notable improvements, including better video quality, signaling that X may be ready to challenge established players in the live streaming market.

For Musk, this live streaming feature is just one step in realizing his vision of X as a multi-functional platform. Beyond text posts and videos, he has consistently outlined plans to blend social networking features with utilities like banking, video streaming, and even professional networking. X’s evolving capabilities show that the platform is positioning itself not just as a social media site but as a comprehensive hub for digital interaction.

As X continues to roll out these new features, including live streaming, it could reshape the digital landscape, offering users a more interactive and immersive experience that pushes the boundaries of what a social platform can do. The success of these experiments could mark a new chapter for X, as it strives to integrate multiple digital services into a single, cohesive platform.