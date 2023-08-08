X will stream live Musk vs. Zuck

Elon Musk said his proposed fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media and tech moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk said in a post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.

Zuckerberg, responding on his social media app Threads, said late on Sunday: “I’m ready today. I suggested 26 August when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

He also suggested that they use a more “reliable platform” that can raise money for charity.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk had said on X he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight”, adding that he did not have time to work out so brings the weights to work.

When a user on X asked Musk the point of the fight, Musk responded by saying “It’s a civilised form of war. Men love war.”

The brouhaha began when Musk said in a 20 June post that he was “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg, who is trained in jiujitsu.

A day later, Zuckerberg, 39, who has posted pictures of matches he has won on his company’s Instagram platform, asked Musk, 52, to “send location” for the proposed throwdown, to which Musk replied, “Vegas Octagon”, referring to an events centre where mixed martial arts (MMA) championship bouts are held.

Musk then said he would start training if the cage fight took shape.