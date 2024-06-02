Xbills Ebenezer Wins Best Music Video at TGMA 25, Dedicates Award to Mother

Celebrated music video director Xbills Ebenezer secured the prestigious Best Music Video award at the 25th edition of the TGMA Awards.

His exceptional work on “Cryptocurrency” by Kuami Eugene featuring Rotimi earned him this esteemed recognition. In a touching tribute, Xbills dedicated the award to his mother, Mrs. Juliet Osafo Gladys, Director of Juliet Johnston School Complex in Akyem Tafo, on her birthday.

Expressing gratitude to his team and supporters, Xbills shared his joy and appreciation, highlighting the invaluable support of his mother throughout his journey. The event witnessed numerous Ghanaian artists receiving accolades, with Stonebwoy emerging as the night’s biggest winner.

Here’s the list of some of the winners:

Best Music Video: Xbills Ebenezer for “Cryptocurrency” by Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi

Artist of the Year: Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy Lifetime Achievement Award: Amakye Dede

Amakye Dede Music For Good: Eugene Zuta

Congratulations to all the winners!