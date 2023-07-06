Xi congratulates Bio on reelection as Sierra Leonean president

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Julius Maada Bio on his reelection as president of Sierra Leone.

In his message, Xi said that China and Sierra Leone enjoy a long history of friendship. In recent years, the two countries have continuously enhanced political mutual trust, achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation and coordinated closely in international affairs, he added.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Sierra Leone relations and stands ready to work with President Bio to support each other and work in solidarity and coordination to promote the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Sierra Leone to better benefit their people.