Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to John Magufuli on his re-election as Tanzanian president.

In his message, Xi said China and Tanzania are all-weather good friends, good partners and good brothers. Their relations have been developing steadily, and bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields continue to achieve new results.

The two sides have supported and helped each other in jointly combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Tanzania relations, Xi said he is ready to work with Magufuli to promote greater progress of China-Tanzania comprehensive cooperative partnership, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and peoples.