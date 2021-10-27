Xi says China welcomes Equatorial Guinea to join Global Development Initiative

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China welcomes Equatorial Guinea to join the Global Development Initiative.

In a phone conversation with Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Xi said his country stands ready to work with Equatorial Guinea and other African countries to promote sustainable and common development of developing countries.

Xi noted that in recent years, China-Equatorial Guinea relations have maintained a high level of development, with political mutual trust staying solid and practical cooperation yielding fruitful results.

China, he said, highly appreciates Equatorial Guinea’s strong support on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and human rights among others.

He added that his country will, as always, firmly support Equatorial Guinea in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independently exploring its own development path, and strive for more fruitful results in bilateral friendly cooperation in various fields, so as to create more benefits for the people in both countries.

China, he said, will continue to provide vaccine assistance for Equatorial Guinea’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, deepen bilateral medical and health cooperation, and expand cooperation in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Chinese side is willing to continue to provide as much support as its capacity allows for the economic and social development of Equatorial Guinea, he added.

Noting that the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century at a faster pace, Xi stressed that China and Africa should continue to cement solidarity, strengthen coordination and mutual support, and safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries.

China, he added, is willing to work with African countries to make a success of the upcoming session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, so as to chart the course for future China-Africa cooperation and open up new prospects for China-Africa relation. Enditem