Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that he stands ready to work with his Malian counterpart, Bah N’Daw, to take the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations as an opportunity to push for new achievements in bilateral ties.

Xi made the remarks in an exchange of congratulatory messages with N’Daw to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

In his message, Xi pointed out that the people of the two countries have always treated each other sincerely and on an equal footing, supported each other, and achieved win-win cooperation over the past 60 years.

Noting that the two sides have supported each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, Xi said the two countries have conducted efficient cooperation in a wide range of areas concerning the national economy and people’s livelihood, and the China-Mali friendship has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples.

In the face of the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic, China and African countries, including Mali, closely work together and stand side by side in fighting the virus, which demonstrates the brotherly friendship between China and Mali who share weal and woe, and sets an example of China-Africa cooperation and solidarity, Xi said.

Xi also said he highly values the development of China-Mali relations and stands ready to work with N’Daw to take the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations as an opportunity to promote their traditional friendship, deepen friendly cooperation, push for new achievements in bilateral ties, so as to benefit the two countries and two peoples and make positive contributions to building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future.

For his part, N’Daw said that the Malian side appreciates the fact that China has been firmly supporting Mali’s endeavor to realize stability and development since the establishment of diplomatic relations 60 years ago.

In recent years, he said, the Mali-China relationship has witnessed further development, with the bilateral cooperation in such fields as politics, security, economy, health, and culture yielding important progress and fruitful results, adding that the two sides have maintained close cooperation on major international issues.

N’Daw said he stands ready to work with Xi to continue promoting the Mali-China friendly cooperative relationship. Enditem