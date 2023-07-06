Xi sends congratulatory letter to event marking 70th anniversary of “Icebreaking Mission” in China-UK trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to an event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the “Icebreaking Mission” in China-UK trade.

Xi pointed out that 70 years ago, British entrepreneurs represented by Jack Perry, keenly seeing the bright future of New China and the huge potential of China-UK cooperation, broke the ice of ideology with courage, and took the lead in opening up the channel of China-UK trade exchanges.

Over the past seven decades, generations of “icebreakers” have witnessed and actively participated in China’s development and reform, and achieved their own development and growth through mutually beneficial cooperation, Xi said.

He noted that thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, China-UK trade has grown to over 100 billion U.S. dollars. “Facts have proved that China-UK cooperation benefits the two peoples and is conducive to world peace and development.”

The multiple challenges in today’s world are intertwined and economic globalization is facing countercurrents, Xi said, expressing the hope that people of vision from all walks of life in China and Britain will carry on the pioneering spirit of openness and cooperation, work hard to break new ground for win-win cooperation, promote the building of an open world economy, and make greater contributions to promoting China-UK friendship and cooperation.

The commemorative event was co-hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the 48 Group Club and the China-Britain Business Council on Thursday in Beijing.