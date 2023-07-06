Xi stresses breaking new ground for war preparedness during inspection to PLA Eastern Theater Command

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed efforts to focus on the goals for the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and break new ground for theater command development and war preparedness.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection of the headquarters of the PLA Eastern Theater Command in east China’s Jiangsu Province on Thursday.

