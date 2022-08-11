Xi Warned Biden Now Not Time for Full-Blown Crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan told President Joe Biden that now was not the time for a full blown crisis, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Xi delivered that message to his American counterpart in a call on July 28, four days before Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan, the report said.

The Chinese leader also expressed frustration that diplomacy failed to prevent this trip, the report added.

During the conversation, Xi warned Biden of possible consequences of Pelosi’s voyage, but did not specify what outcome it may have, according to the report.

At the same time, he indicated that China is not going to enter into full conflict with the US, and called on both sides to maintain peace and security in the region, the report added.

Chinese officials had warned Washington against the Taiwan visit by Pelosi since April, the report said. They worried this step could trigger a “domino effect” of other world politicians traveling to Taipei, according to the article.

The situation around Taiwan escalated following Pelosi’s recent visit to Taipei. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with the island. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China will leave no room for the pro-Taiwanese independence forces as the reunification of Taiwan with China is historically inevitable and all attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are doomed to failure.