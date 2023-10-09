Xiaomi introduces a new smartphone in Egypt.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi held a launching ceremony for its latest handset 13T in Egypt’s capital Cairo on Sunday, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The series, officially on sale in Egypt on Monday, was powered by a 50MP camera and updated imaging algorithm, enabling it to capture everyday moments and lively street snaps alike, Xiaomi said.

During the ceremony held at the Grand Egyptian Museum, photos and videos of Egyptian cultural features taken with the new model were exhibited to highlight Xiaomi’s imaging strength.

Xiaomi has already built a factory in Egypt that can make phones and other smart devices, creating jobs and bringing economic benefits for the locals, the statement said.

Xiaomi will continue to deepen its cooperation with Egypt and provide more quality products and services for Egyptian consumers, the statement added.