Xinhua and foreign media agencies agree to deepen cooperation

China’s state news agency Xinhua on Saturday signed agreements with media outlets and institutions of other countries to deepen cooperation in areas such as news exchanges, personnel exchanges and visits, as well as integrated media development.

A signing ceremony was held in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, during the 5th World Media Summit (WMS), which runs from Dec. 2 to 8.

The signing ceremony was attended by Fu Hua, president of Xinhua, and representatives of media organizations and government departments of Argentina, the Philippines, Russia, Burundi and Barbados.

Representatives of the media outlets said they are willing to take this opportunity to strengthen exchanges, mutual learning and practical cooperation with Xinhua and other Chinese media. They said this will allow them to gain a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of China, and contribute to boosting people-to-people connectivity among various countries and promoting world peace and development.

Maria Bernarda Llorente, president of Telam in Argentina, hailed the great significance of the agreement signed with Xinhua, saying that stronger media collaboration between the two countries is conducive to enhancing the mutual trust and bonds between the two peoples.

Luis Ausan Morente, head of the Philippine News Agency, expressed his hope that Philippine News Agency and Xinhua would undertake more personnel exchanges and visits to reinforce communication and cooperation.

Andrey Pershin, deputy general director of Rossiyskaya Gazeta in Russia, said the agreement signed with Xinhua has opened up new prospects for collaboration, adding that Russian readers have a great interest in news about Chinese politics, culture, sports, and science and technology.

Louis Kamwenubusa, director general of Burundian Press Publications, said the summit creates opportunities for media outlets from various countries to carry out exchanges, and that such exchanges are expected to advance global media development.

Tyson Anthony Henry, chief information officer of the Barbados Government Information Service, expressed his hope that the two countries would use the summit as an opportunity to promote personnel and technology exchanges.

To date, Xinhua has signed cooperation agreements with over 3,600 institutions worldwide, including media outlets, government departments and higher learning institutions.

Themed “Boosting global confidence, promoting media development,” the 5th WMS has gathered over 450 participants from 101 countries and regions, including representatives of 197 mainstream media outlets, think tanks, government agencies, diplomatic missions to China, as well as UN agencies and international organizations.