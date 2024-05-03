Xinhua, ATV agree to enhance cooperation across broad fields

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Hungary, and in a few days, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Hungary.

China’s Xinhua News Agency and Hungary’s ATV Media Group on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), agreeing to strengthen cooperation at multiple levels and across broad fields including exchanges of news and information products and personnel communications.

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua and ATV CEO Tamas Kovacs jointly signed the MoU.

Fu said this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Hungary, and in a few days, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Hungary.

Following the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, Xinhua is willing to work with ATV to consolidate “the bridge of friendship” of China-Hungary cultural exchanges, enhance cooperation in the application of new technologies in media, and jointly tell well the stories of high-quality development of bilateral ties to foster a favorable public opinion environment for China-Hungary friendly exchanges and cooperation, Fu noted.

Kovacs said that he hopes to take the signing of the MoU as an opportunity to deepen ATV’s cooperation with Xinhua and to promote mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

ATV, the first Hungarian private TV channel, has led Hungarian news channels in viewership. In recent years, Xinhua and ATV have continuously engaged in translation, publishing, and marketing cooperation, achieving significant results.