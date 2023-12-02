Xinhua Boss and TASS director general meet

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with Andrey Kondrashov, director-general of Russia’s TASS news agency, in Beijing Wednesday.

Fu welcomed Kondrashov to lead a TASS delegation to attend the fifth World Media Summit in China. He said that TASS is an important partner of Xinhua News Agency and the two news organizations share broad space for cooperation.

He hoped that the two sides will further tap the cooperation potential, keep closer personnel exchanges, push for new achievements in practical cooperation, and jointly play a positive role in promoting people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia.

Fu said that Xinhua looks forward to continually strengthening cooperation with TASS under multilateral mechanisms and frameworks including the BRICS Media Forum, the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership and the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies.

Kondrashov said that Xinhua has great influence in the world and its various businesses have developed rapidly in recent years. TASS is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with Xinhua and promote exchanges and mutual learning between the two agencies.