Xinhua president and Valdai Discuss Club Delegation

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with the delegation of Russia’s Valdai Discussion Club on Wednesday in Beijing.

Hailing the remarkable influence of the Valdai Discussion Club, Fu said the cooperation between the Valdai Discussion Club and Xinhua enjoys broad prospect.

Fu said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping 10 years ago is of great significance, and has become a widely welcomed international public good and an international platform of cooperation of the largest scale. Amid the current global landscape, the building of the BRI and the promulgation of the common values of humanity are of great significance, said Fu.

Fu said Xinhua expects to enhance communications and cooperation with the Valdai Discussion Club to jointly produce more studies of greater value to ensure the BRI can better benefit all of its participating parties.

Andrey Bystritskiy, chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club, said he is impressed by the Russian version of a report entitled “Toward Modernity: The Value of Xi Jinping’s Economic Thought” released by New China Research, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency, in March in Moscow.

Noting Xinhua has important influence in news release and think tank, Bystritskiy said it is expected that the two sides will strengthen exchanges and cooperation on topics such as the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and jointly roll out more research outcomes.