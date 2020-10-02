Xklusive Aged Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has donated some items to the Achimota Hospital to commemorate this year’s United Nations International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP).

The presentation, which formed part of the Organisation’s responsibility towards older people, was in line to link humanitarian services to the aged.

Some of the items donated include hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, towels, bedsheets, drinks, packs of toilet rolls, boxes of soap, tissues, a hamper, and an undisclosed amount of money to two patients of the Intensive Care Unit.

Mr Samuel Afari, Director, Xklusive Aged Foundation, said the Foundation sought to help the less privileged and the aged in society who had health challenges but could not afford to seek proper health care.

He said old age came with a lot of issues, particularly, health and as such older people needed lots of attention and care.

“We are here to support the Hospital’s effort at providing quality health care to patients especially the aged with serious underlining health conditions, and appeal to the government to support organizations like ours that are making impacts on society”

Mr Fredrick Ayipaala, Health Service Administrator, Achimota Hospital, expressed appreciation to the Foundation for the support and bringing joy to patients.

UNIDOP is a day observed annually across the world, to celebrate the significant contributions of older persons towards society and national development.