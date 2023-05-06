Xlimkid drops new hit labelled “Journey”

Fast rising Hip-hop rapper Henry Boakye famously known as “Xlimkid” in the music industry has dropped a new hit titled “Journey”.

The song, which was dropped last month, was produced by Samsney.

It is about a young inspirational street boy, who talks about who he is, and is determined to inspire a lot of people with his story through music.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, said he was motivated by himself, following the obstacles of life.

“This song was made about me and to inspire everybody to never give up.”

He urged all to be who they aspire to be in the future.

“Everybody should push through the pain till they succeed.”

He said he does not have any upcoming project, but assured fans to keep fingers crossed.

Xlimkid said the Ghanaian industry was doing great and advised the youth never to give up on their dreams, but be creative, always bring out the best in them.

Xlimkid started singing in 2021 and had gained recognition across local and international circles.

Xlimkid is a Ghanaian hip-hop rapper who discovered his musical talent at a very younger age and gained recognition for his great lyrical songs across the world.