Xmas mood picks up in Accra business district

The Christmas festive mood is gradually picking up in the central business district of the capital, Accra, characterised by heavy vehicular and human traffic.

Though the usual sale of decorations and the playing of Christmas carols are yet to fill the air, the bustle and hustle appear to be reaching the tip, usual of the yuletide.

Some local businesses have expressed anticipation of the festive spirit kicking in, hoping for last-minute sales.

Michael, the owner of Big Eden, a children’s clothing retail store, said back-to-school preparations of first year Senior High Students was affecting sales.

“Market is slow, parents are buying books and school essentials more, and the system is hard, there is no money so the way people spend Christmas has changed but once it’s the Christmas season people will definitely celebrate so we are waiting, maybe by the 20th things will pick up.”

Some offices, high streets, road intersections and roundabouts have been decorated with Christmas lights and trees.