XTB Expands into Indonesia and UAE, Strengthening Global Ambitions for 2025

XTB, the European fintech firm providing access to global financial markets through its online investment platform and mobile app, has taken a major leap in its international expansion strategy.

The company has secured two new licenses, marking its entry into Indonesia and bolstering its position in the Middle East. These licenses form part of XTB’s broader goals to extend its reach into high-growth regions such as the MENA region, Latin America, and Asia.

The firm’s move into the Middle East has been particularly noteworthy. XTB received a 5th category license from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which will allow it to enhance operational efficiencies, offer expanded services, and set up a new office outside Dubai’s special economic zone. The UAE has proven to be one of XTB’s fastest-growing markets, with the company reporting an impressive 44.7% increase in operating revenues for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period the previous year. The SCA license is expected to fuel this momentum, allowing XTB to capitalize on growing demand for investment services in the region.

Meanwhile, XTB is also moving swiftly to establish a presence in Indonesia. Its subsidiary, XTB Indonesia Berjangka, recently obtained a PALN license from Indonesia’s regulatory body, Bappebti, which will enable it to offer investments in shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to local residents. CEO Omar Arnaout highlighted the company’s preparations, emphasizing that XTB expects to begin operations in Indonesia by the first half of 2025. “This license significantly accelerates our plans in Indonesia, and we’re eager to launch operations in what is a rapidly developing market,” said Arnaout.

This expansion comes after a year of significant product development for XTB. In 2024, the company introduced a host of new tools aimed at making its platform one of the most competitive in Europe. Looking ahead, the company has even more ambitious plans. In the first quarter of 2025, XTB will launch a virtual wallet with a multi-currency card in European markets, signaling its commitment to providing innovative financial solutions for investors worldwide.

XTB’s strategic moves into these new markets underscore its broader vision to strengthen its global presence and deliver cutting-edge investment products to an ever-growing user base. As geopolitical uncertainty and economic shifts continue to reshape the global landscape, XTB’s proactive expansion strategy positions it well to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The company’s ongoing focus on technological innovation and customer satisfaction is likely to keep it at the forefront of the fintech sector, making it a key player in the years to come.