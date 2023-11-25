Ya-Na donates food items to flood victims of Volta and Savannah regions

Ya-Na Abukari ii the overlord of Dagbon and his subjects have presented 300bags of maize, 100bags of rice to the victims of the spillage in volta region and 100bags of maize to the victims of Bulpe in the savanna region.

The presentation was made on his behalf by Zangbalun Na. Dr. Yakubu at the Gbewaa palace in Yendi Municipality of northern region.

Ya-Na said it was his widow’s mite and promise to more if situation continues way, through another round of silver collection from their communities to arrange for another shipment.

He extended their sympathy to the people of Volta Region and Buipe in the Savanna Region for the colossal loss of property and livelihoods due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

According to Ya-Na like he said at this year’s Hogbetsotso festival this Month in Anlo, the solution of the problems caused by the spillage was beyond the capabilities of the good people affected and called on the government and other benevolent organizations to continue to do more to quicken the recovery process.

He said since they were mainly farmers, he tasked his chiefs to arrange some food stuff for shipment to their brothers in need indicating that some of his Members of Parliament (MPs) who had contributed immensely to organize food and transport included Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam (ANTA) MP for Karaga and Minister of State at the Presidency under the Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Alhassan Tampuli, MP for Gushegu and CEO of National Petroleum Authority and Alhaji Haruna Iddirisu former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South.

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa MP for North Tongu who received the food items on behalf of the victims said Ya-Na’s invitation to them came as a surprise which means the King of Dagbon did not directly care for only his subjects and they were grateful to him with the chiefs from North Tongu constituency.

Mr. Ablakwa said the spillage of Akosombo to the lower volta basin affected 39,000 people with 12,600 people from North Tongu, 1,500 houses damaged, 53 schools destroyed with people losing their homes, farms, shops amongst others.

He said this happen 60years ago. He said people displaced were to be resettled and be given compensation.

He called on Ghanaians to team up and find solutions to and reassured Ya-Na that the food items would get to the beneficiaries with transparency because they had put structures to take care of the distributions of items for the beneficiaries.

He indicated that the good will support by Ghanaians including Chief Imam gave them hope that they were not alone.

The Gonja Youth Association in Yendi received the food items on behalf of Buipe Victims.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf and Regional Deputy Director of NADMO Iddirisu Abubakari Ziblim were present at the occasion.

Mr. Samuel Ablakwa was accompanied by Togbe Azagba iv-Queen Mother of Battor, Monklalo Agbohla Dorfor Traditional area, and Manklalo Borbordzi, Bator Traditional Area .

In related development, the Dagomba chief of America Na Mohammed Umar said they had supported the Dagbon Development Fund with $25,000 for the construction of the new Gbewaa Palace in Yendi. He said Ya-Na the Overlord of Dagbon sent Kara Na Abubakari Natogmah to America for the purpose.

The members of the Dagbon Development Fund Alhaji Sherif Mahama (Savanna) and Alhaji Abdul Rahman Kambodia were also present at the occasion.