Ya Na Abukari Ii

Ya-Na Abukari II, the King and Overlord of Dagbon has praised the military for its strong Military-Civilian relations.

He said building strong Military-Civilian relations especially with the traditional authority was imperative in consolidating the relative peace in the area.

Ya-Na Abukari II gave the praises, when Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) called on him at the Gbewaa Palace as part of his tour in the country.

He prayed that under his tenure they would work together to overcome all lawlessness that threatened the peace and security in Dagbon.

Ya-Na said his visit with a delegation underscored his deep understanding and belief in the benefits of a strong military-Civilian relations.

He said the CDS proved even at an early stage of his career as a trailblazer by distinguishing himself and making Ghana proud by winning many laurels during his training in Pakistan, which exemplified him as the best graduate at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College during his training.

Ya-Na congratulated him on his appointment as CDS and announced that the people of Dagbon would continue to thank the Ghana Armed Forces, especially the commanding officer and all members or Northern command for the role they played in bringing peace to Dagbon and gave the assurance that they would support him at all levels to maintain peace and unity in Ghana.

He said the doors of the Gbewaa Palace was opened for consultation for national development.

For his part Vice Admiral Seth Amoama said he was touring, the Northern Region as his first place of tour and said under his leadership, he was bringing in submarine (Ship) to fight in the sea adding that he read a lot about the history concerning Na Gbewaa Founder of Dagbon and due to the great history he named one of their ship Gbewaa.

He gave Ya-Na the assurance that he would be ready to work with the Overlord of Dagbon at any time and the entire security at large.

