Yaba Buluku Boyz connects Africa again on new beefy sound ‘Wa Kula’ featuring Jah Prayzah

Mozambique’s preeminent three, DJ Tárico, Nelson Tivane, and Preck, better known as the Amapiano collective, Yaba Buluku Boyz connect with Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah for their new record, ‘Wa Kula’.

The Yaba Buluku Boyz further extend their reach in Africa as masterful collaborators through successfully connecting and uniting audiences across. Since their bold debut, there hasn’t been a shortage of collaborations to reinforce their love for pan-Africanism. The fiery atmosphere of ‘Yaba Buluku Remix’ featuring two-time Grammy award winner, Burna Boy and the message of unity of ‘Tell Somebody’ featuring Yemi Alade speak to this point.

After a brief hiatus, their latest single, ‘Wa Kula,’ builds on the above trend. Translated “Growing Up”, the new record taps on one of Zimbabwe’s biggest musicians, Jah Prayzah, who enlivens DJ Tárico’s dramatic and epic log drum laden production. All the while, Nelson Tivane, and Preck add a layer of dynamism with vocal chants signifying their journey from the streets of Maputo to all-African superstars, using one of Mozambique’s common names, Zacarias as their template.

The dynamic and inspirational nature of the Yaba Buluku Boy’s ‘Wa Kula’ is sure to become another beloved African dance song. The record is currently available across all music platforms – https://mad.ffm.to/wakula